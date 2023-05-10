Alma woman sentenced, ordered to pay restitution for misappropriation of postal funds

MADISON (WQOW) - An Alma woman will be on federal probation and has to pay restitution after being accused of misappropriating postal funds.
Megan Torrez worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Nelson in 2021 and 2022, according to the US. Department of Justice. In a press release, officials said Torrez issued postal money orders to herself and family members with personal checks she admitted had insufficient funds to clear her bank. The postal service does not accept personal checks, the press release said.
Upon investigation, the postal inspector learned there were 32 outstanding checks returned with insufficient funds. Officials said that Torrez claimed her decision to use postal funds to pay her family's bills was out of desperation when her husband lost his job during the pandemic.
She was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court to three years' probation and has to pay $26,930.70 in restitution to the United States Postal Service.