Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Some blowing snow is also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest
winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from
the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a
flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Almena man receives prison sentence for child enticement

steven nunemaker

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) Sentence was handed down Thursday for the suspect in a Barron County child enticement case.

Judge JM Bitney sentenced Steven Nunemaker to 9 1/2 years in prison.

Nunemaker, from Almena, was accused of sexually touching a girl numerous times over several months in 2020. The girl said he also had her pose naked for him.

A sexual assault charge was dismissed, in return for his guilty pleas to child enticement and exposing himself to a child.

Nunemaker must also register as a sex offender.

