Almena man receives prison sentence for child enticement

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) Sentence was handed down Thursday for the suspect in a Barron County child enticement case.
Judge JM Bitney sentenced Steven Nunemaker to 9 1/2 years in prison.
Nunemaker, from Almena, was accused of sexually touching a girl numerous times over several months in 2020. The girl said he also had her pose naked for him.
A sexual assault charge was dismissed, in return for his guilty pleas to child enticement and exposing himself to a child.
Nunemaker must also register as a sex offender.