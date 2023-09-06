Altoona Fire and Rescue shows off new equipment purchased with $33,000 grant

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Altoona Fire and Rescue showed off brand new equipment at Firehouse Subs in Eau Claire.
According to Captain Chad Peterson, Altoona Fire and Rescue was awarded $33,650 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Grant.
They used the money to buy 10 breathing hose kits, four thermal imaging cameras, and two intervention team system bags. The breathing hose kits provide oxygen and the imaging cameras are used to read temperatures.
Peterson said having the equipment allows them to keep up with the times without sacrificing their yearly budget.
"The thermal imaging cameras that we currently have are outdated and no longer in service, so we needed to do something to update our technology to where everything is today," said Peterson. "It's something that would have been put in our budget, but not necessarily approved when it comes to budget approval time."
This is their second time receiving the grant. In 2021, they were awarded just over $18,000 to purchase fit test equipment.