Altoona man facing 20 child pornography possession charges

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 246 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA MCLEOD SHERBURNE WRIGHT IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, OSCEOLA, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL, STILLWATER, AND VICTORIA.