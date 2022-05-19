 Skip to main content
Altoona man facing 20 child pornography possession charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Blake Mahon

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Altoona man is charged with a slew of crimes, including 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, officers received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that possible child pornography was sent to a local computer. They traced the IP address to Blake Mahon.

A search of his home led to the discovery of hundreds of photos and videos of confirmed child pornography.

Thursday, Mahon was released on a $100,000 signature bond and is not allowed to possess any device capable of accessing the internet.

He's due back in court in June.

