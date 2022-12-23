Altoona Police warning of glare ice on US 53

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Use extreme caution if you have to drive on the 53 bypass Friday, or any highway for that matter.
Altoona Police say that US 53 is covered in glare ice, and conditions are only getting worse.
"Please stay home if you are able as there have been many crashes and vehicle slide ins today," Altoona Police said in a Facebook post.
511wi.gov shows traffic is moving slow between North Crossing and Highway 12, and categorizes the highway as "ice covered." Traffic cameras show at least three vehicles that have slid off the road just north of the River Prairie exit.