Altoona Police warning of glare ice on US 53

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard
Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Altoona Police warning of glare ice on US 53

  • Updated
  • 0
US 53 north of River Prairie

US 53 looking north of River Prairie 

 Photo captured at 10:58 a.m. 12/22

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Use extreme caution if you have to drive on the 53 bypass Friday, or any highway for that matter. 

Altoona Police say that US 53 is covered in glare ice, and conditions are only getting worse. 

"Please stay home if you are able as there have been many crashes and vehicle slide ins today," Altoona Police said in a Facebook post. 

511wi.gov shows traffic is moving slow between North Crossing and Highway 12, and categorizes the highway as "ice covered." Traffic cameras show at least three vehicles that have slid off the road just north of the River Prairie exit. 

