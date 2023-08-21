Altoona School Board drops public comment policy proposal after concerns

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Monday night, the demands of parents and teachers were answered regarding a proposed policy by the Altoona School Board. Parents and teachers said that policy would've restricted their voices.
It all started after parents and teachers voiced several concerns about student behavioral issues in the classroom, administration issues, toxic culture within the district, and fear among students and faculty.
These concerns and more continued at Monday's meeting.
Parents and teachers spoke with News 18 prior to the meeting, expressing frustrations with a new public comment proposal that attendants said would limit their voices and cover up administration issues instead of addressing them.
According to the school board agenda, that proposed policy change includes a statement that reads, "The board is not required by law to offer a period of public comment and reserves the right to suspend public comment privileges for any citizen that refuses to follow the rules set forth in this policy."
"It's like, stand there, say this and not that. We only want to hear this," NaJia Perkins said.
"They've decide to limit comment. They don't want to hear the bad stuff and only want the positives," said Jamey Mclntosh.
"Seems like they are spending more time in trying to draft and not hear from us. I think that's a disservice to our community," said Tim Gunderson.
However, after almost a dozen parents, teachers and students spoke at Monday night's meeting, the school board opened discussion about the proposal and ultimately dropped it.
However, concerns continue for ongoing issues within the school district.
