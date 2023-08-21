 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 on this afternoon and 96 on Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT tonight.
For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM tonight to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will
only drop into the 70s, but possibly remaining in the lower
80s in the metro and southern Minnesota. The extreme heat may
also lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Altoona School Board drops public comment policy proposal after concerns

  • Updated
  • 0
Parents

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Monday night, the demands of parents and teachers were answered regarding a proposed policy by the Altoona School Board. Parents and teachers said that policy would've restricted their voices.

It all started after parents and teachers voiced several concerns about student behavioral issues in the classroom, administration issues, toxic culture within the district, and fear among students and faculty.

These concerns and more continued at Monday's meeting.

Parents and teachers spoke with News 18 prior to the meeting, expressing frustrations with a new public comment proposal that attendants said would limit their voices and cover up administration issues instead of addressing them.

According to the school board agenda, that proposed policy change includes a statement that reads, "The board is not required by law to offer a period of public comment and reserves the right to suspend public comment privileges for any citizen that refuses to follow the rules set forth in this policy."

"It's like, stand there, say this and not that. We only want to hear this," NaJia Perkins said.

"They've decide to limit comment. They don't want to hear the bad stuff and only want the positives," said Jamey Mclntosh.

"Seems like they are spending more time in trying to draft and not hear from us. I think that's a disservice to our community," said Tim Gunderson.

However, after almost a dozen parents, teachers and students spoke at Monday night's meeting, the school board opened discussion about the proposal and ultimately dropped it.

However, concerns continue for ongoing issues within the school district.

For extensive coverage on those issues, click here.

Tags

