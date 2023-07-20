Altoona students learn about health care during 'Simulation Camp'

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was a scene of controlled chaos Thursday morning for Altoona students at Chippewa Valley Technical College's simulation camp.
Middle and high school-aged students from the Altoona School District took part in a hands-on medical emergency simulation in Eau Claire. Kids took X-rays, placed breathing tubes and performed assessments on a manikin patient.
CVTC's Simulation Center Coordinator Theresa Meinen said the idea of the camp was to introduce students to the world of health care.
"There are dozens of health care fields out there that you don't get to see a lot about when you're watching tv or you don't know a lot about them. So it was not only about getting them interested in health care but really showing them the options out there for the health care field," she said.
CVTC partnered with the school district to hold the camp. Each group of students had different roles ranging from nurses to lab technicians.
One student felt the simulation accurately portrayed the atmosphere of a real medical emergency.
"The pace of things. Moving quick and you have to be ready for whatever, to get the call, to go and stuff," said Student Ethan Gates.
Before the simulation students spent the last four days learning other medical skills. Students who participated in the four-day classes received a $250 scholarship for future CVTC programs.
The goal of the simulation was to put their knowledge into action. Meinen said this was the first year of the camp and hopes CVTC will expand it to other districts in the future.