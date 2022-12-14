Altoona's Hillcrest Estates exploring adding a storm shelter to mobile home park

ALTOONA (WQOW) — When severe weather strikes, mobile home residents can be put in harms way without the benefit of a nearby shelter. One mobile home home community in Altoona is now taking steps to prevent this.
Hillcrest Estates in Altoona has hundreds of residents, but no storm shelter, and the owners of the mobile home park are working with the city to explore adding one. Ownership wants to seize on an opportunity to use a federal grant that would pay for 90% of the project using surplus COVID funds.
Officials with the Eau Claire county emergency management division said there is already an existing structure within walking distance of the vast majority of residents, which they could potentially utilize.
"It's an old community center that already has a lot of the right stuff," Tyler Esh, the Eau Claire County emergency management coordinator, said. "Right location. Center of the park. Big space that they could either convert or potentially knock down part of it and build the right shelter."
Esh added Hillcrest Estates is the largest mobile home park in the county.
The city of Altoona and the park’s ownership group are currently working on determining the necessary size of the shelter, and a cost estimate.
The group intends to submit an application to Wisconsin’s Emergency Mitigation Department by the end of the year.