Amateur radio enthusiasts met for Chippewa Falls Hamfest

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Radio enthusiasts tuned in to Chippewa Falls Saturday for a Hamfest and swap meet.
Amateur radio, or "Ham radio" operators met at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds to trade and sell radio parts and equipment. The Hamfest included raffles and prizes and acts as a fundraiser for the Chippewa Valley Amateur Radio Club.
People could also test to get their FCC licensing for amateur radio.
Chip Eckardt, an organizer with the Chippewa Valley Amateur Radio Club, said the event gives people a chance to stock up on gear and to meet people who share the same interest.
"Hams from around the area and Minnesota are selling old Ham gear, various tubes that somebody might need, radios, and a little bit of everything," Eckardt said. "A lot of it is Hams just like to talk and they like to meet face to face, not just talk on the radio."
Eckardt said said at this event he has met people in-person for the first time who he has talked with for years over the radio.