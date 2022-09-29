American Red Cross, Xcel Energy sending Wisconsin volunteers and workers to aid in Florida hurricane relief

(WQOW) - As Hurricane Ian continues to tear across the Florida coast, volunteers from across the country are traveling to ground zero to provide aid, including many from Wisconsin.
MaryJane Thomsen, executive director of the Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross, said they are in disaster operations mode. In just the past two days, they've deployed 15 volunteers and three emergency response vehicles, with 10 other volunteers on standby.
"During hurricane season, which we are in the throes of at this time, we stand ready and able to deploy," Thomsen said. "So this is not new to the Wisconsin region, with Hurricane Ian and the expected effects and aftermath. That's why we have people on standby to travel after the hurricane has hit and it's safe to get there."
Those volunteers work 12 hour days setting up emergency shelters and distributing food, blankets, clothing, hygiene products, and other essentials to families forced to flee their own homes.
Another type of essential is electricity. Xcel Energy has dispatched over 200 employees to join forces with Florida Power and Light, restoring electricity as the storm knocks down wires and lines along the coast. 35 of those workers are from Wisconsin, and Chris Oulette with Xcel said Florida is uncharted territory.
"You're dealing with heat, humidity and water, and just different types of infrastructure," Ouelette said. "With Florida a lot of theirs is overhead and they have different types of vegetation they have to get through. They have to kind of learn the geography as well and then they have to learn how to do all of this really safely."
The Red Cross is in even greater need for blood donations right now. They have volunteers not just in Florida, but aiding in hurricane recovery in Puerto Rico and Alaska as well. The need for blood in those places is up, but blood drives cannot be done as they work to return to normalcy after a disaster.
Click here if you'd like to help.