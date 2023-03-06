Angela Weideman to take over as Eau Claire Co. DHS director

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A new leader will be taking over the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services (DHS). Angela Weideman, the current director of Chippewa County Public Health, will serve as Eau Claire County's DHS director starting next month.
Weideman's taking over for Diane Cable, who is retiring after seven years as director.
Weideman has led Chippewa County's Public Health Department for seven years. Her first day in Eau Claire County is April 24, and she said she can't wait to get to work.
"I'm really excited to be going to Eau Claire County Human Services," Weideman said. "I think it's going to be a great time to be able to support the community and advance some of the great mental health initiatives that they have."
She said she has a passion for children's mental health and hopes to work with Eau Claire County schools to offer prevention and intervention training to counselors and staff.
Weideman is taking over the role as the DHS is under investigation for a $1.2 million error in the department's 2019 budget. She could not comment on the investigation.