Annual Chippewa Valley Rally returns to Madison Wednesday

(WQOW) - The 28th Annual Chippewa Valley Rally is scheduled to meet in Madison this week.
It's put on by 3 committees led by the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce to discuss economic issues that are important to the region.
Some of the issues they will discuss this year are workforce, housing, the UW-Eau Claire Phillips Hall replacement and the CVTC workforce initiatives to name a few.
The rally will be conducting various meetings with government officials to both thank them for previous funding and to get state action taken in the area.
Scott Rogers, the vice president of governmental affairs for the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce said that government officials need to know what's important to us.
"Most of the population of the state is in the southern part or eastern part of the state. We sort of want to wave the flag and say we are here, the Chippewa Valley, we have some issues that are important to us and it gives us a chance to get those across to lawmakers," said Rogers.
Community members who are planning to go include business leaders, public officials, and those in nonprofits and education. They'll be in Madison Wednesday.