Annual jump rope competition has Bloomer hopping

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Bloomer, a town known as the jump rope capitol of the world, hosted the event that gives it that nickname on Saturday.
The 63rd annual world speed rope jump competition was held at Bloomer high school.
Hundreds of students from all over Wisconsin from grades one through eight competed to see who could jump over a rope the most times in 10 seconds.
Paul Morning who now judges the event, also holds the world record for speed jumps, with 72 jumps in just 10 seconds, in 1979.
"You have little kids, and they come up to me and say something like 'this is the best day of my whole life,' and they're like, six. It's like, awesome, you know, and they're jumping up and down, I mean, outside of jumping the rope, and it's just such a big day in the little life," Morning said.
At the end of the competition, John Joles from Regis finished the competition as the grand champion. He completed 60 jumps in 10 seconds.
This competition has gained national attention in the past. Morning said he was once on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson for his rope jumping skills.