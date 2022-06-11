Annual Mutt Strut N' Tabby Trot in Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Dozens of paws and feet hit the pavement on Saturday for the annual Mutt Strut N' Tabby Trot.
This year's event was a choose your own adventure, meaning you could do it in-person or virtually.
The run/walk is the Dunn County Humane Society's biggest fundraiser of the year. Organizers say dozens of people and their pets participated this year.
They say before Saturday's fundraiser, they had already raised $8,000, and will have official numbers next week.
The event had raffles, a dunk tank, and even a dog-kissing contest.
WQOW is a proud sponsor of the event.