Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Another child dies as a result of the Memorial Day Barron County crash

  • Updated
  • 0

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Another child has died after a crash that happened on Memorial Day in rural Barron County. 

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, the crash involved a van with 10 people inside, and a car with four people inside. It happened on Highway 25 near County Road A, north of Ridgeland. 

Fitzgerald said a 54-year-old male from Spooner in the van died, as well as a 13-year-old male in the car. On Monday, he gave an update saying another male passenger in the car who was 14 had also passed away. 

The crash is under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol. 

