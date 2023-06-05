Another child dies as a result of the Memorial Day Barron County crash

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Another child has died after a crash that happened on Memorial Day in rural Barron County.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, the crash involved a van with 10 people inside, and a car with four people inside. It happened on Highway 25 near County Road A, north of Ridgeland.
Fitzgerald said a 54-year-old male from Spooner in the van died, as well as a 13-year-old male in the car. On Monday, he gave an update saying another male passenger in the car who was 14 had also passed away.
The crash is under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol.