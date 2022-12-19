EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Another winter storm on the way could mean more power outages in western Wisconsin.
Chris Ouellette with Xcel told News 18 that the next winter storm later in the week is concerning, adding the cold is also a challenge. With freezing temperatures, more crews will need to move in and out to stay safe and warm.
Ouellette also said that with winds expected to be strong, and snow still on the ground from the previous storm, it could indicate a recipe for disaster.
"You drive around, and you can see a lot of these big huge pine trees are sitting with a lot of very heavy snow and ice still sitting on their branches," said Ouellette. "And if the winds pick up, like they're also predicting, it's going to pose some issues. "
The main issue is that those branches could break and fall on power lines. Xcel said that they will closely monitor the storm, but customers should have a backup plan if their power goes out for the holidays and prepare for the worst.
Oullette said that last week's winter storm had over 60,000 customers without power for an extended period of time