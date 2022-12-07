Application period opens for new veteran rental assistance program

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin veterans can now apply to a new Veterans Rental Assistance Program.
The program will provide $2 million to address veteran homelessness and housing insecurity by helping vets with past and current rent payments and other living expenses.
“The last thing our veterans should have to worry about is whether they can afford to keep a roof over their heads at night,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a release. “We have to keep working to ensure our veterans have access to affordable housing, mental and behavioral health services, and the education and skills training they need to be successful in civilian life. I am glad these funds will be headed out the door to support folks across our state.”
Applications and additional program information is available at vrapwi.com and 1-800-891-9276.