Area advocates share how you can help prevent child abuse

(WQOW) - Although we're nearing the end of Child Abuse Prevention Month, advocates are still looking to raise awareness.
At the Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley in Baldwin, parent educator lead Marla Butler said out of the 95 families in their home visiting program, 29% have had some sort of involvement with Child Protective Services in 2023. In 2016, it was just 9%.
"I think there is a lot more drug use happening," Butler said. "The severity of the cases has become much more complex. There are a lot more family stressors, a lot more financial ones. Families don't have the extended families as much to support them or they're not as close by."
At Children's Wisconsin in Eau Claire, advocate case manager Emma Severson said they conducted 338 forensic interviews, or interviews with children who may have been victims of abuse from various counties in 2021.
The following year, they did just 231, but Severson said to take that data point with a grain of salt.
"It's actually significantly down compared to years past and that's just because we didn't have a forensic interviewer here for all of 2022," Severson said.
There are some things that adults can do to help prevent their child from being abused.
"Starting at a young age, parents and caregivers can start by teaching their child anatomically correct names for body parts," Severson said. "They can also help by establishing rules and maintaining boundaries. So that can look like if a child's being tickled by a family member and the child is saying, 'Stop,' then stop. Make sure those boundaries are respected and that the tickling is not continuing."
There are also signs of potential abuse you can watch out for.
"Physically, a bunch of different injuries that are at different stages of healing could be kind of a red flag whether that's bruises or burns or welts. Any redness or puffiness in the genital area," Severson said.
"Little bruises inside the mouth. Bruising on the ears. Bruising before cruising is a key sign in those non-mobile infants," Butler added.
Behavior-wise, local experts said signs of child abuse include an increase in emotional issues, a decrease in grades, and trouble making or keeping friends.
Basic needs not being met could also be a red flag like poor hygiene.
Butler mentioned Child Abuse Prevention Month is being transformed and relabeled.
"Wisconsin has changed it to Family Strengthening Month because every family needs to help build on those strengths. Every family needs assistance. So reach out. Help."
Click/tap here for prevention resources from Children's Wisconsin. Go here for info. on Family Strengthening Month. Or click here to learn more about the nonprofit Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley.
The nonprofit Children's Wisconsin officials added they only take referrals for forensic interviews from law enforcement or DHS workers. They do not accept referrals from parents.