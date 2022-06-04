Area business owner, Dan Marcon, named on suspected gunman's hit list

Chippewa County (WQOW/WKOW) - An area business owner running for Chippewa County Sheriff, Dan Marcon, was named on a hit list from the suspected gunman in the killing of former Juneau County Judge John Roemer.
Marcon, who owns the gun shop Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie, spoke with our Madison affiliate, WKOW about being on that list saying he was shocked when Department of Justice (DOJ) officials informed him his name was on the list.
"We found a list with your name on it and I'm like, okay, that doesn't sound good," said Marcon.
"The suspect appears to have had other targets as well, that appears to be related to the judicial system," said Attorney General Josh Kaul said during a news conference Friday.
Marcon has worked in the Department of Corrections for 14 years. He said this isn't the first time he has been targeted.
"I had a death threat last year from a gentleman in Milwaukee on a stance that I stood with Ron Johnson on and it was a legit one. The Milwaukee Sheriff's Department went down and knocked on his door and talked to him and said, you know, good call on that one," said Marcon.
Thirteen names were on the list including Governor Tony Evers, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Right now authorities are working to determine any connections.
Meanwhile, Marcon said he's left looking over his shoulder.
"Is there another person that's coming after me that they don't know about?" Marcon asked.
Marcon said the DOJ has given him few answers and he's now left with worrying questions.
"Who's he affiliated with? Who was he running with?" asked Marcon.
Tony Evers (Milwaukee, WI)
Gretchen E. Whitmer (Lansing, MI)
Mitch McConnell (Louisville, KY)
John P. Roemer (New Lisbon, WI)
Daniel Marcon (Lake Hallie, WI)
K.K. (Schofield, WI)
W.W. (Wisconsin Rapids, WI)
D.D. (Wisconsin Rapids, WI)
J.M. (Portage, WI)
D.B. (V) (Reedsburg, WI)
H.S. (Ironwood, MI)
L.W. (Duluth, MN)
S.M (Louisville, KY)