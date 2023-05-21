Area crews hold search and rescue trainings

HIXTON (WQOW)- Emergency response teams in the area were in Jackson County this weekend practicing what to do in a search and rescue situation.
Just outside of Hixton in Jackson County, rescuers and their K9's were conducting a search, only no one was missing.
"We're bringing two different teams that have worked together on real searches together to train and play and then simulate a mock search just to develop a skill set and capabilities so that when we do come together we have a better understanding of what theirs are and what ours are," said Patricia Sanchez, coordinator of Sawyer County Search And Rescue.
Sawyer County Search And Rescue and K9 SOS teams, along with other local emergency response leaders, conducted the mock search of four volunteers in the 800-acre space of Superior Fresh Farms.
Jack Workman, the emergency management coordinator for Jackson County, said the search was meant to prepare for real search and rescue scenarios and give teams hands-on experience.
"Exercises like this allow for the actual training of the tasks that you're trying to do, because it's different to read something than it is to go out and do the thing that you're trying to do," Workman said.
The search included changes in the scenario, like K9 or rescuer injuries, and false alarms, including a reported bigfoot sighting, to replicate how a missing persons situation can change.
Workman said trainings like this one can help save lives when a real crisis happens.
"I think it's important to do this kind of training during the time when it's not a critical stressful situation," he said. "Having the knowledge and skills and abilities to work together, to collaborate makes it easier to come together in a difficult situation."
While the rescue teams train for crisis situations, Sanchez said the goal is to not need those skills.
"One of our team's priorities, too, is prevention," Sanchez said. "We'd prefer not to get called out, so we try to make sure that people are prepared when they go out in the woods, so that we don't have multiple lost people."
She said the most important thing to do if you are lost is to stay put, and wait for rescuers to find you.
"Too often we are after somebody who is moving and it just takes longer, more resources to find and locate the person," Sanchez said. "Plus if you're moving around at night, you have chances of getting hurt."
That exercise wasn't the only search and rescue training in the area on Sunday. NorthStar Search And Rescue teams were also conducting drills at Big Falls County Park.
Click here for more about Sawyer County Search And Rescue.