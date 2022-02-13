Area fire chief warns locals about Super Bowl cooking dangers

ALTOONA (WQOW) - While things are heating up on Super Bowl Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, an area fire chief is warning locals about how improper heating of appliances could create a dangerous environment for you and others.
Super Bowl Sunday is one of the busiest days for Americans in the kitchen, but cooking large meals can lead to dangerous burns. Chief Mark Renderman of Altoona Fire and Rescue said safe handling of kitchen equipment prevents severe burns.
"Keep those handles turned in so you don't knock those fry pans off, be cautious when lifting anything that you cook with because there's potential to be burned by it, use potholders, use the right equipment and extreme caution while cooking," Renderman said.
If you or someone you know has experienced a substantial burn that goes beyond a limited area of skin while cooking, you should report to the nearest emergency room or care center.