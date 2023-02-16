Area high school student art sought for walls of Congress

(WQOW) - If you're a high school student living in the western Wisconsin, your representatives in Congress want to see your artistic talent.
It's part of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. The competition started in 1982 and gives students in each congressional district a chance to have their work displayed at the U.S. Capitol building.
According to 7th Congressional District Representative Tom Tiffany, this year's theme is "a day in the life of Wisconsin." Art entries need to demonstrate that theme.
If you live in the 7th Congressional District, which covers the northern part of the state, submissions can be mailed or hand delivered to Congressman Tiffany's office in Wausau by April 7. Click here to learn more.
If you live in the 3rd Congressional District, which covers Eau Claire County, click here for more information on submitting your artwork.