Area leaders ask community members to stop spreading false information in Lily Peters case

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Social media is full of speculation, and that is especially true when it comes to the details surrounding Lily Peters' death.
Related Story: Juvenile suspect arrested for allegedly killing Chippewa Falls 10-year-old has bond set at $1M
The Altoona Police Department is asking people to stop contributing to the spread of inaccurate information.
Chief Kelly Bakken took to the department's Facebook page to address a rampant rumor. She said that Altoona Police have not arrested an Altoona student in relation to Peters' death, nor have they arrested anyone in connection to the case at all.
"No Altoona students are involved in the homicide of Peters," she wrote.
Bakken said rumors like this are not helpful to the case, the family, or anyone else.
That sentiment was echoed by the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District superintendent Jeff Holmes. In guidance sent to staff, Holmes asked that staff redirect students if they hear them speculating about the case. He said it is a matter of respect for the family of Lily Peters.