Area middle, high school students compete in engineering contest

AUGUSTA (WQOW)- Middle and high school students from around the Chippewa Valley showed off their engineering skills Thursday.
24 teams from ten different schools, including schools from Mondovi, Medford, and Eleva were at Augusta High School for the regional engineering machine design contest.
Each team had to construct a multi-step machine to present to a panel of judges. For middle school teams, the machines needed between 10 and 15 steps and 15 to 20 steps for high school teams.
Most students spend over a month working on their machines to get them ready for the competition. Israel, an eighth-grade student at Wildlands School, said he enjoys seeing the machines go from the blueprints to the final result.
"It's really fun to actually see once you're done working on it to see how it all comes together," he said. "All of your sketches and designs coming to what you want it to look like is really a good feeling."
The top teams from Thursday's contest are moving on to the championship in Anoka, Minnesota on April 21.