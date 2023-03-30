Area middle, high school students compete in engineering contest

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN TONIGHT WITH WIDESPREAD WINTRY
PRECIPITATION FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT WITH SNOW RATES OF 1 TO 2
INCHES PER HOUR POSSIBLE...

.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will continue developing
overnight as rain or freezing rain, depending on surface
temperatures. A light icing to a tenth of an inch of ice
accretion is likely mainly north of a line from Redwood Falls to
Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. The precipitation will then gradually
change over to snow Friday afternoon and evening, which could be
heavy at times. Snowfall amounts should range from 5 to 8 inches
across east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with locally
higher totals possible. 3 to 5 inches are expected across the rest
of central and western Minnesota. In addition, strong winds will
develop Friday afternoon which will persist through Friday night,
potentially producing blizzard conditions over much of western
Minnesota and possibly into parts of eastern Minnesota.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and
central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin for freezing rain
tonight into early Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect
in areas north Interstate 90 for the combination of heavy snow
and blowing snow late Friday and Friday night. Blizzard conditions
remain possible and the Winter Storm Warning may be upgraded to a
Blizzard Warning in some areas when confidence continues to
increase with snow amounts.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Area middle, high school students compete in engineering contest

Augusta engineering contest
Toby Mohr

AUGUSTA (WQOW)- Middle and high school students from around the Chippewa Valley showed off their engineering skills Thursday.

24 teams from ten different schools, including schools from Mondovi, Medford, and Eleva were at Augusta High School for the regional engineering machine design contest.

Each team had to construct a multi-step machine to present to a panel of judges. For middle school teams, the machines needed between 10 and 15 steps and 15 to 20 steps for high school teams.

Most students spend over a month working on their machines to get them ready for the competition. Israel, an eighth-grade student at Wildlands School, said he enjoys seeing the machines go from the blueprints to the final result.

"It's really fun to actually see once you're done working on it to see how it all comes together," he said. "All of your sketches and designs coming to what you want it to look like is really a good feeling."

The top teams from Thursday's contest are moving on to the championship in Anoka, Minnesota on April 21.

