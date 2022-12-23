Area natural gas users asked to turn thermostat to 60-62 degrees

 Skip to main content
...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the
Blizzard Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Area natural gas users asked to turn thermostat to 60-62 degrees

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A utility that serves most of western and northwestern Wisconsin is asking its customers to turn down the thermostat.

We Energies wants its natural gas customers to turn the thermostat down to 60-to-62 degrees immediately. That's because one of their suppliers has experienced an equipment failure that is limiting how much natural gas they are sending to the utility.

Due to the cold spell gripping much of the nation, We Energies says it can't get more from its other suppliers.

Customers are also asked to avoid using natural gas fireplaces, dryers, and ovens.

The utility says it will reassess the situation Saturday.

