Area natural gas users asked to turn thermostat to 60-62 degrees

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A utility that serves most of western and northwestern Wisconsin is asking its customers to turn down the thermostat.
We Energies wants its natural gas customers to turn the thermostat down to 60-to-62 degrees immediately. That's because one of their suppliers has experienced an equipment failure that is limiting how much natural gas they are sending to the utility.
Due to the cold spell gripping much of the nation, We Energies says it can't get more from its other suppliers.
Customers are also asked to avoid using natural gas fireplaces, dryers, and ovens.
The utility says it will reassess the situation Saturday.