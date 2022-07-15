Area roads in Stanley shut down from flooding

(WQOW) - Friday morning's downpour of rain across the Chippewa Valley has shut down roads in Stanley.
According to a post from the Stanley Police Department, multiple roads have barricades to close traffic.
Those impacted are:
County Highway NN at County Highway X
East First Ave/Willow Road at Short Street
Copenhaver Avenue at County Highway X
They say the roads will be closed until the water recedes and advises drivers to avoid the area.
Summer School classes have also have been cancelled for the day due to a leak in the roof at the Stanley-Boyd school.