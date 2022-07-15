 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area roads in Stanley shut down from flooding

  • Updated
  • 0
Flooding on Stanley roadways

(WQOW) - Friday morning's downpour of rain across the Chippewa Valley has shut down roads in Stanley. 

According to a post from the Stanley Police Department, multiple roads have barricades to close traffic.

Those impacted are:

County Highway NN at County Highway X

East First Ave/Willow Road at Short Street

Copenhaver Avenue at County Highway X 

They say the roads will be closed until the water recedes and advises drivers to avoid the area. 

Summer School classes have also have been cancelled for the day due to a leak in the roof at the Stanley-Boyd school. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags