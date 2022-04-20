Area serial killer withdraws petition to be released

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A hearing scheduled for Thursday to determine if an Eau Claire-area serial killer should be released has been cancelled.
As we first reported last month Alvin Taylor was petitioning for release from a state mental institution where he's been held for the past 34 years.
But one week after his examining psychologist submitted her report, Taylor withdrew his request. The contents of that report are sealed.
It was in the late 1980's that Taylor, a nightclub singer from the Twin Cities, admitted to four murders: the shooting deaths of Robert Williams of Eau Claire and Timothy Hayden of Menomonie, the stabbing death of James Severson of Eau Claire, and the shooting death of another man in northeastern Wisconsin.
Taylor told police he was "a soldier of God, and that he committed the murders after receiving messages on the radio and TV.