Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions over multiple days. For the
Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values up to 111 expected.
For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 97 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota, and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to
10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM
Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it. Overnight temperatures will only drop to
the lower to middle 70s, providing little relief from the
effects of the heat during the nighttime periods. The extreme
heat may also lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

ATVs and UTVs ride for Randy in Jim Falls

  • Updated
  • 0
Randy's Ride

JIM FALLS (WQOW)- ATVs and UTVs lined the roads in Jim Falls on Saturday to remember a friend and raise money for charity for the fourth annual Randy's Ride.

Around 100 friends and family drove ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, and classic cars in memory of Randy Goettl, who passed away from cancer in 2019. The group rode from Randy's Jim Town Inn to Cadott and back, with a few stops along the way.

"He was big into the ATVs," Randy's wife, Phyllis Goettl, said. "He loved to go there and our ride is the places that he liked to go to." 

The ride also acts as a fundraiser, raising money for the Shriners Children's Hospital in the Twin Cities and local charities, including Agnes' Table in Chippewa Falls.

"At first it was just going to be a ride and then we thought we might as well do something good for the community out of it," Goettl said. "So then it just exploded from there."

In the past three years the event has raised over $22,000 through donations and raffles. Goettl is selling the family bar and retiring later this month. She said thanks to the support from the community, Randy's Ride will continue.

"How much everybody loved Randy is a lot of it, and how good everyone is with the donations and things like that," she said. "Community means a lot."

