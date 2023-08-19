ATVs and UTVs ride for Randy in Jim Falls

JIM FALLS (WQOW)- ATVs and UTVs lined the roads in Jim Falls on Saturday to remember a friend and raise money for charity for the fourth annual Randy's Ride.
Around 100 friends and family drove ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, and classic cars in memory of Randy Goettl, who passed away from cancer in 2019. The group rode from Randy's Jim Town Inn to Cadott and back, with a few stops along the way.
"He was big into the ATVs," Randy's wife, Phyllis Goettl, said. "He loved to go there and our ride is the places that he liked to go to."
The ride also acts as a fundraiser, raising money for the Shriners Children's Hospital in the Twin Cities and local charities, including Agnes' Table in Chippewa Falls.
"At first it was just going to be a ride and then we thought we might as well do something good for the community out of it," Goettl said. "So then it just exploded from there."
In the past three years the event has raised over $22,000 through donations and raffles. Goettl is selling the family bar and retiring later this month. She said thanks to the support from the community, Randy's Ride will continue.
"How much everybody loved Randy is a lot of it, and how good everyone is with the donations and things like that," she said. "Community means a lot."