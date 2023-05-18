Augusta archery teams heading to world tournament for first time

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - For the first time in program history, the Augusta archery teams are heading to the world tournament.
The Augusta middle and high school archery teams are going to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina after qualifying for the world tournament.
"It's a big deal, because they have to all get decent scores to add together," head coach Raelene Bergman said. "They passed the goal that I told them, 'we have to hit this score to make it' and they passed it, and they were all really excited when I told them."
Augusta has sent individual archers to the tournament before, but this is the first time they have qualified as a team.
"It feels pretty good," Matthew Hoff, a 10th grader on the Augusta High School team said. "This is the first time the teams have qualified to go to Worlds, so it's pretty awesome to be a part of that."
With archers of all ages the Augusta teams competed at eight different tournaments this year, including the state tournament and the national tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.
"There's been a lot of improvement," Bergman said. "We've had a lot of kids shoot their personal best scores and they're excited about improving, I get really excited about it."
Ethan LaLonde is a 7th grade student on the team, and joined archery this year.
"This is my first year doing it, so it's pretty cool that we made it this far," LaLonde said.
Augusta is not the only school from the Chippewa Valley to make it to the world tournament. The Cadott middle and high school teams also qualified, but won't be attending the tournament because of the additional cost to travel.
The Cadott high school team placed seventh out of the 253 teams at the national tournament and placed first in the Wisconsin state tournament this year.
The world tournament is held from June 8-10 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
"We're going for the experience but we also want to place high because we have some archers that we know can do well," Hoff said.
"I am so proud of them. It is just an amazing opportunity for these kids," Bergman said.
The Augusta teams are raising money to cover the cost of travelling to the tournament. On Saturday, May 20 there will be a thrift sale and bake sale at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Augusta from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
They are also hosting a meat sale fundraiser through Vojtik's Stockyard, and a brat sale at Lance's Fresh Market on Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The team has a GoFundMe fundraiser with a goal of raising $10,000 dollars towards the trip.