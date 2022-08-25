 Skip to main content
Augusta School District putting 2 referendum questions on November ballot

  • Updated
Augusta School District

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - The Augusta Area School District will ask voters to approve two referendums on the November ballot. 

According to a press release, the first referendum question is for $10.5 million. That money will be used for capital improvements to address repairs and classroom additions. 

The second referendum question is for $4.5 million. That money will be used to build a new gymnasium at the elementary school. 

"The $10.5 million referendum will allow us to fix leaky windows, flooding parking lots, and a lack of 21st-century learning areas,” said Ryan Nelson, District Administrator. “While the $4.5 million question will allow us to separate the elementary school cafeteria from the gym and create some much-needed extra space.”

The referendum questions come after a community survey was sent out in February. That survey included a third question about building a new auditorium at the high school. Since then, an alum of Augusta pledged to donate those funds instead. 

If both referendums are approved, the mill rate will rise to $10.08, up from $9.68. 

Augusta referendums

