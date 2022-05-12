Avian flu found in another Barron County commercial flock

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - More birds in Barron County are now infected with the highly contagious avian influenza, also known as bird flu.
Thursday morning the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services announced avian flu has been found in another commercial flock.
This brings the infected total to seven flocks, comprised of one backyard flock and six commercial.
Health officer Laura Sauve said not including Thursday's latest commercial flock announcement, nearly 250,000 birds have been destroyed in the county due to this disease.
Symptoms to look out for in your birds include discoloration, misshapen eggs, diarrhea, and not eating or drinking enough.
Although highly unlikely, if a human gets infected, the symptoms are similar to coronavirus, including coughing, vomiting, headaches, and body aches.
One way to protect your flock is to feed them indoors so that wild birds who may have the virus won't come and infect them.
"Just making sure that you're always cleaning anything that goes out to where your birds are. Maybe using a set of coveralls, a set of boots, and then cleaning those off," Sauve said. "Really limiting anyone who has contact with the birds. At this point, probably not bringing more birds into your flock."
Sauve said birds migrating north are likely the ones bringing avian flu to the area, so she suggests not filling your bird feeder at this time.
She could not share with us who owns the infected flocks, but she did say they contained chickens and turkeys.