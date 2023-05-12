Bark Break brings dogs and now scholarship opportunity to UWEC

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Students at UW-Eau Claire got a chance to relax before finals and meet their professors' dogs Friday.
UWEC's Bark Break, a day where faculty and staff bring their dogs to campus, started in the spring of 2021 to help students feel less homesick. An estimated 800 students flocked to the campus mall to pet the dogs. Billy Felz, interim vice chancellor for enrollment management, said a new addition this year is a scholarship from a dog-loving donor to memorialize their UWEC alumna family member.
"This is a very special bark break because it's the first Sue Strowig Memorial Bark Break and so we had a family donate some monies, they thought this program was such a great idea," Felz said.
With the donation, students weren't just able to pet over 50 dogs, but also enter into a drawing to win a scholarship worth $500.