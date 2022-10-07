Barnes, Johnson square off in U.S. Senate debate in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - The candidates vying to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate went head to head in a debate Friday night, with hopes of winning over votes before November's election.
Friday's debate in Milwaukee was hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, where Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Senator Ron Johnson addressed several hot-button issues. The candidates answered questions on bail conditions, immigration, public safety and abortion, among others.
"The Senator called the overturn of Roe V Wade a victory," said Barnes. "He celebrated the Dobbs decision, and he said that if women don't like the laws of their state, like the 1849 criminal abortion ban we have here, he said they can move. I can't think of a more callous, out-of-touch or extreme position to take."
"it shouldn't be decided by 9 justices, not 535 members of Congress, and quite honestly not even 132 members of the Wisconsin State Legislature," said Johnson. "By the way the most extreme position here would be no limits on abortion whatsoever, allowing abortion right up to the moment of birth, which is what the Lt. Gov. supports. So what I've recommended is let we the people decide."
The candidates also took their stances on topics related to minimum wage, gun legislation and social security.
Barnes said Johnson called social security a "ponzi scheme" and "candy." Johnson responded saying he wants to save social security.
If you missed Friday's debate, News 18 will rebroadcast it on WQOW Sunday at Noon. Next week, the WBA will host a Gubernatorial debate between Governor Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels. We will broadcast that on Oct. 14.