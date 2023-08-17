Barron County authorities looking for huber inmate who cut off ankle monitor

Update: Lorie L. Mullins is back in custody according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Authorities are looking for an inmate from their jail, who has huber privileges.
According to a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff's Department is looking for Lorie L. Mullins. They said Mullins has an ankle monitor through the jail. While on work release she cut her ankle monitor off.
Authorities have reason to believe she fled the area with a male.
If you have any information, contact the Barron County Sheriff's Department at 715-537-3106.