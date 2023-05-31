 Skip to main content
Barron County in need of a new judge after retirement announcement

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Barron County is looking to fill a vacancy in one of their court branches. 

Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday he is seeking applicants for the Barron County Circuit Court – Branch 2. 

The vacancy is due to Judge J. M. Bitney's retirement, which will come in September.

Whoever is chosen as the new Branch 2 judge will complete the term that ends on July 21, 2024. 

According to the Governor's office, applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Fri., June 23, 2023. To apply, you are encouraged to email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.

The application can be found by clicking here

