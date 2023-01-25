Barron County K9 retires from the force

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Barron County K9 is hanging up his uniform.
K9 Chase is reporting for his final patrol shift with the department Tuesday, and after that is heading into retirement.
For eight years, K9 Chase has been in law enforcement, and his services were utilized over 520 times. He was involved in calls that included locating illegal narcotics, searching for suspects, and protecting his handler Deputy Ryan Hulback.
“K9 Chase has been an unbelievably dedicated and loyal partner,” Hulback said. “The last eight years with him have gone quickly, but as we all know, time goes fast when you're having fun. Words cannot describe how appreciative I am to have had him at my side each day. I will truly miss having this “good boy” accompanying me to work.”
The K9 will spend his retirement with Hulback and his family where he will have plenty of time to relax, receive belly rubs, and enjoy much deserved treats.