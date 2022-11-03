Barron County law enforcement pens letter on drug overdose deaths

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Law enforcement from across Barron County are asking for your help in combatting the number of drug overdose deaths they have seen.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitgerald said there have been 14 overdose deaths in the county, and three current active cases where an overdose is suspected, for a total of 17 in the past two years.
The drugs involved in the deaths include alcohol, meth, fentanyl, oxycodone, and other prescription drugs.
Officials say they want to have the community call more tips, and if you see something, say something. And if you have experienced losing a loved one to a drug overdose, helping in an investigation can save other lives.
If you know someone who needs help or want to submit a tip on an overdose death investigation, you can call 715-537-METH (6384).
The letter was signed by Fitzerald, as well as officials with police departments across the county, and the Barron County Human Services director.