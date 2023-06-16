 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barron County man dead after motorcycle crash with deer

  • Updated
  • 0

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead after officials said he crashed his motorcycle on Wednesday. 

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said they received the 911 call at 8:22 p.m. for a crash on 18th Street near 8th Avenue. That's between Dallas and Barron. 

Fitzgerald said the initial investigation shows the man was driving on 18th Street when he struck a deer. He was flown from the scene but was later pronounced deceased at a hospital. 

His name was not given but Fitzgerald said he was a 44-year-old from Dallas. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you