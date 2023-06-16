Barron County man dead after motorcycle crash with deer

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead after officials said he crashed his motorcycle on Wednesday.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said they received the 911 call at 8:22 p.m. for a crash on 18th Street near 8th Avenue. That's between Dallas and Barron.
Fitzgerald said the initial investigation shows the man was driving on 18th Street when he struck a deer. He was flown from the scene but was later pronounced deceased at a hospital.
His name was not given but Fitzgerald said he was a 44-year-old from Dallas.