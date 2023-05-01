Barron County records first traffic death in 2023

Barron County (WQOW) - A man is dead following a crash just south of Turtle Lake on April 28.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department says 21-year-old, Brenden Brown of Rice Lake was driving west on County Road D/7th Avenue just after 10 p.m. at a high speed when he failed to stop at a sign. He lost control, struck a tree and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger with Brown was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
Although the crash remains under investigation, they believe speed was a contributing factor to the crash.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a press release this is the first traffic fatality of 2023 in the county.