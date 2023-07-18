Barron County renames highway in honor of fallen officers

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - To many, County Highway SS in Barron County, is a reminder of great loss suffered by two communities, but two departments want this stretch of road to serve as a reminder of the sacrifices of Chetek Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel.
"For us, it's to keep their names alive," said Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis.
Barron County officials voted to rename the road to memorialize the officers, 4 months after they were shot and killed in the line of duty. In a vote on Monday night, County Highway SS between Chetek and Cameron was renamed the Officer Emily Breidenbach and Officer Hunter Scheel Memorial Highway.
"The immediate area is going to know forever, but people that come and visit us for the first time or come to move here for the first time, they're going to know that there was two highly dedicated officers to their job that gave their lives on that highway," said Chief Ambrozaitis.
The highway that connects the two towns, and was the scene of a tragedy that affected both towns, can now be a sign of a stronger community.
"Even though the incident happened in the Village of Cameron, it has brought our two departments and our communities a little closer as one community," Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen said. "The fact that anybody who travels that road will feel part of a larger community."
Both police chiefs said the renaming of the highway helps change the perception of the site.
"It's a lot easier to drive down that incident scene for any officer in the county as well as my department who have to drive by it every day while patrolling," said Chief Steffen.
Barron County officials said the name change is effective immediately but will take roughly 10 days before state records are updated. Both police chiefs said the renamed highway will get a ribbon-cutting ceremony that debuts the new signage, but a date has not been set yet.