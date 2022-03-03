Barron County seeks community help for two-year groundwater project

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Conservationists with Barron County are asking residents who own wells for help in a groundwater quality project.
Water samples from 800 wells throughout the county will be collected over two years, and the samples will be used to identify and track groundwater quality and concerns, according to a press release.
Residents who own wells that qualify will receive letters in the mail in March inviting them to join the project. Those who agree to help will be mailed a sampling kit and instructions in May. There is no cost for the sampling.
Well owners will also receive information about test results and what they mean, and an online dashboard will be created for group results. A final summary will be made public when it is completed.