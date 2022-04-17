Bats are coming out of hibernation; what you should know

(WQOW) - As temperatures begin to warm, animals like bats are slowly coming out of hibernation and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking Wisconsinites to watch out for them.
If you see a bat outdoors make sure not to disturb it and find a safe distance to observe it.
You can also remove bats safely if they stray in or around your house by placing a box over the bat and then finding a large piece of cardboard to lift the box.
After that you can then set the box on its side and set them free on their own in a quiet place away from people.
Paul White with the DNR said that they are only looking for a warm place to raise young.
"These bats do really well in these urban environments," White said. "So, they often look for areas that are very warm, which happen to be attics and barns, especially the peaks of roofs where bats might look to have young and raise them. Usually it takes three to four weeks before the pups to start to fly."
White added that sometimes bats get in the wrong space at the wrong time and can even bite if threatened.
He concluded that maternity colonies are a good thing to have around as some bats can eat their bodyweight in insects every day.
Before moving a bat, the DNR said to put your safety first, as bats are known to carry diseases and exposing yourself to them can be dangerous.