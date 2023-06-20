 Skip to main content
BBB: Swifties are getting swindled through ticket scams

Taylor Swift

Photo Date: November 25, 2019

(WQOW) - Taylor Swift fans beware. The singer is performing in Minneapolis this weekend, and after nearly 200 reports of ticket scams nationwide, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers on what to look out for.

According to our ABC affiliate KSTP, Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison put out a news release warning fans to not fall for ticket scams. He said secondhand sellers are scamming people out of as much as $2,500 for tickets that never come through.

The BBB's senior director of investigations Lisa Schiller said to avoid phishing scams through text or email. If someone reaches out to you first, it's probably a scam.

Also, try to buy tickets from someone you know and avoid buying through Facebook, Instagram, or Craigslist. If you purchased a ticket, immediately go to the venue's seating chart and verify the seats match up.

She also said to ask the seller to forward the original purchase confirmation to you.

"You can copy the URL and pop that into whois.Godaddy and actually check the URL. When was it created, see who it's registered to," Schiller said. "Pay really close attention to the name in the URL. Ticketmaster might be spelled t-i-c-k-t-m-a-s-t-e-r."

The BBB also suggests paying with a credit card instead of through Zelle, Venmo, or Paypal. She said if you don't know the person you're buying from, you'd have no recourse if you buy tickets through these money-transfer apps.

The Eras Tour is coming to U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this Friday and Saturday. Both nights are sold out. 

