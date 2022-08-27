Bear breaks into Eau Claire family's car while on vacation

(WQOW) - An Eau Claire family had a close encounter with a bear while on vacation.
You can see in a video, the bear opened the door of their white SUV, eventually closing the door behind in after climbing in. At one point, the bear even honked the car's horn.
Later, it climbed up the deck before running away into the woods.
The video was captured by Owen, a junior at Memorial High School, who was on vacation with his family in Tennessee, between Knoxville and Gatlinburg.
Luckily, the bear didn't do any damage, and no one was hurt.