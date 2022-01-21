Bear cub quilled by porcupine in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - The DNR and a wildlife rescue group are monitoring a bear cub that was quilled and appeared in poor condition in Bruce.
Earlier this week, cross country skiers, including Steven Schultz, spotted the bear along the Blue Hills Trail on Firelane Road in Rusk County.
Schultz told News 18 that in a recent update the bear appeared to be doing better.
Wild Instincts, a wildlife rehabilitation group, offered to perform surgery on the bear if the cub's condition didn't improve.
Photo captured by Steven Schultz