Bees are also trying to beat the heat this week

MONDOVI (WQOW)- With this week's heat some area beekeepers are noticing changes in their bees' behavior.
This photo taken Wednesday, shows bees evacuating the hive and crowding on the side and bottom. Adam Wehling, owner of Cedar Bee Farm in Mondovi, said this is something called "bearding."
Bees crowd at the entrance and fan air through the hive. They will do this as a natural defense when the hive gets too hot.
"This time of year the hives are pretty crowded, there's a lot of honey inside of there that they've been collecting the entire season, there's a lot of bees inside of there, and it's just hot and they need to get some of the bees on the outside," Wehling said. "Some of the bees that are inside, they'll take some of the heat outside, other bees that are coming back in from foraging will just hang out outside instead of going into the hive."
Wehling said bees will start to beard when outside temperatures get into the upper 80's and the 90's. If the hive gets too hot it can soften the wax structure inside.
You can help bees handle the heat by putting out water for them to cool down.