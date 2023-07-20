Better Business Bureau warns homeowners of asphalt paving scams

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - It's peak season for contractors in Wisconsin, but if you're looking to repave your driveway be on the lookout for scams.
The Better Business Bureau sent an alert Wednesday, warning of contracting fraud. Lisa Schiller, media relations with the BBB, said most cases involve someone making contact with a homeowner at their door claiming to be doing a project in the area and having left over supplies. The would-be scammer will then promise to repave the homeowner's driveway or conduct repairs at a lower cost with payment up front.
"The number one piece of advice is don't make a decision on your doorstep. You really have to do some research, take time to think about it, collect your bearings, and really find out if you need the work," Schiller said.
According to Schiller, you should avoid contractors that demand full payment in cash or provide unwanted estimates.
If you're the target of a scam, officials said filing a complaint with the BBB allows other homeowners to be aware of the risk. Another important step is to contact local law enforcement so they can investigate.
You can file a BBB Scam alert by clicking here.