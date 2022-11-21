Better Business Bureau warns of delivery scams

(WQOW) - This time of year nearly everyone is waiting on a package to be delivered, and it's something some scammers try to take advantage of.
Recently, some people have been receiving text messages from major delivery carriers saying that you need to "update delivery preferences" on your package, according to the Better Business Bureau. Then there is a link to click. But that link is someone seeking your personal information.
Another delivery scam the BBB has seen involves someone leaving a tag on your door, saying they couldn't deliver your package. They ask you to call them to reschedule the delivery, but really they are trying to get your personal information.
Obviously the biggest problem the BBB sees is with package theft, where a package is taken from your doorstep or mailroom.
The BBB offers the following advice to keep your packages and your personal information safe this holiday season:
1. Take precautions to ensure a safe delivery: If you are having a valuable or fragile item delivered to your home, purchase shipping insurance. In addition, always get tracking numbers for your purchases and check the shipping progress periodically.
2. Watch out for texts, calls or emails about a missed delivery. Legitimate delivery services usually leave a "missed delivery" notice on your door. If you receive a missed delivery notice, examine the form carefully to make sure it is authentic and only then follow their instructions. Keep track of what you've ordered, so you have a better idea of what is coming and when. Don't click on any links; go to the delivery carrier's website directly or log in and use the retailer's tracking tools.
3. Request a signature: Chances are this feature may come with a price tag, but it may be worth the extra fee. Requesting a signature means that a delivery service won't be able to drop a package on your doorstep unless someone is around to sign for it.
4. Don't leave packages sitting on your doorstep. Packages left sitting outside are particularly vulnerable to theft. To ensure safe delivery, have your package delivered to your workplace or to a trusted friend or neighbor who will be home to accept delivery. Some delivery companies now have lockers where your packages can securely wait for you to pick them up using a one-time code to open the locker.
5. Open your delivery upon receipt to check for damage or signs of tampering. Contact the seller immediately if you believe something is wrong with the shipment or it's not what you ordered. Also, be sure to review the seller's return policy for damaged or unwanted items.