Biennial Budget: Gov. Evers proposes middle class tax cut, youth EKG screening program and more

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers made a plea for bipartisanship in his state budget proposal Wednesday night.
The 2023-25 budget includes higher spending for public schools, a new way to fund local governments, and tax cuts for the middle class.
"Under my plan, if you're a single filer making less than $100,000 or a married joint filer making less than $150,000, the cornerstone of my tax plan will cut your taxes my 10%," Governor Evers said.
Republicans promised to nix most of what he's asking for. That means Evers' ideas like legalizing marijuana, spending $2.6 billion on public schools and voting changes will likely be discarded.
Evers also proposed to make the largest investment in high speed internet in our state's history with $750 million for broadband expansion grants.
Evers also touched on public safety, specifically for kids participating in sports.
"Tonight, I am announcing I'm building on Kai 11 by investing more than $4 million into a pilot program through local public health department's to implement an EKG screening program for kids participating in youth athletics," said Evers.
The Kai 11 bill, signed into law last year, educates parents, coaches and athletes of cardiac risks.
Evers also announced a $240 million investment in a program that would provide most private sector workers with Wisconsin paid family and medical leave for 12 weeks.
