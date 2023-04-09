Bill proposal would provide suicide prevention resources to Wisconsin gun retailers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Republican Senator Jesse James of Altoona introduced a bill that would allow gun shop owners to apply for grants to help prevent suicide and support customers who are in mental health crises.
Gun shops would receive funding from the Department of Health to provide customers and employees with resources.
"This gives the Department of Health Services the ability to share educational, prevention, suicide prevention materials to the gun shops to include trainings with the employees," James said.
The bill would also provide funding for shops to temporarily store guns that are voluntarily surrendered by someone who may be considering suicide.
James said this would allow someone to safely store their gun without harming themselves and without involving law enforcement.
"There's other gun shops that are doing this across the state already and there are people taking advantage of it because, again, not everybody wants to have law enforcement involved and having an opportunity with a trusted gun shop owner relationship, partnership, knowing that their guns will be taken care of I think is extremely valuable for the loved ones in our state that are going through a mental health crisis," James said.
One shop that offers something similar is Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie. Owner Dan Marcon said they provide mental health resources for veterans and for the general public.
"My new employees that I get, we usually put them through a few different suicide prevention courses or just ones we put together, and what to look for and what questions to ask, if you would, to clients coming in," Marcon said.
Marcon said while he thinks James' bill is a good idea, some issues would need to be worked out. Mainly, he's concerned with gun confiscation and the process for returning guns that are surrendered.
"If you've ever been adjudicated mentally unstable, you are unable to own or possess firearms. That's part of the national law. Is this gonna disqualify you from getting your firearms back?" Marcon asked. "We don't know, these are all questions that the gun community and people that own firearms, which is a bunch of people, are going to ask questions about."
James said the bill has bipartisan support, but it still has to go through committee before being voted on in the State Assembly and Senate.
If you are struggling with your mental health, you can find resources by clicking here, or you can call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.